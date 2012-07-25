UPDATE 2-Canon cuts profit outlook, signals euro pain for Japan Inc

* Canon cuts full-year op forecast to 390 bln yen, euro woes
hurt
* Canon Q2 op profit up 18 pct at 92.6 bln yen, misses
forecast
* Revises assumed FX rate to 100 yen/euro vs prior 105
yen/euro
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, July 25 Canon Inc trimmed its
full-year operating profit outlook, buffeted by a euro zone
crisis that has sent the yen s u rging and sapped demand from a
key overseas market, boding ill for earnings prospects in
Japan's export sector.
Canon, long one of Japan's most profitable technology
companies with its aggressive cost-cutting, is also among the
first major Japanese companies to report quarterly earnings and
is under scrutiny for early signs of how the euro zone's woes
could reach Japanese shores.
"It was expecting a recovery from last year's quake, but
they've been hit instead by the European recession and no one is
expecting a quick resolution to those problems," said Hajime
Nakajima, deputy general manager at Iwai Cosmo Securities.
Canon's shares have already been knocked to a
three-and-a-half year low this week as the euro's slide against
the yen heightened worries about its earnings.
The printer and camera maker lowered its full-year operating
profit forecast to 390 billion yen ($5 billion), down from a
previously forecast 450 billion yen and barely above its 378.1
billion yen result last year, when Japanese corporate earnings
were battered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
The company also posted an operating profit of 92.6 billion
yen for the April-to-June quarter, up 18 percent from a year
earlier but missing the average forecast of 107.4 billion yen in
a poll of six analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EURO WOES
Canon, which makes 80 percent of its revenue overseas, also
cut its forecast average euro rate for the full year to 100 yen
from its prior estimate of 105 yen.
The maker of IXY and PowerShot cameras, which competes with
Nikon and Sony Corp, said foreign exchange
rate movements cut 21.2 billion yen from its operating profit in
the April-to-June quarter.
" We expect the strong yen to persist for some time, " Canon
Chief Financial Officer Toshizo Tanaka told reporters.
"We are not seeing any actual impact (from the euro-zone
crisis) in the first half of the year," he added.
But citing the company's travails during the post-Lehman
crisis, he said it would feel the impact of overseas financial
turmoil in business machine leases and sales.
"We are going to remain very cautious in our plans going
forward," he said.
In the office machine sector, which generates more than half
of Canon's revenue, rival Xerox reduced its full-year
profit target last week after second-quarter results were hit by
a sharp drop-off in technology spending in Europe.
Fellow printer-maker Lexmark International Inc also
warned of weaker annual results this week and a company
executive told Reuters its sales were likely to be hurt by weak
European spending for the remainder of the year.
Shares in Canon ended down 0.9 percent at 2,678 yen ahead of
the results announcement, after slipping to their lowest
intraday level since March 2009 as the euro slumped against the
yen. The stock has shed more than 20 percent this
year.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average slipped 1.4 percent
on Wednesday and is little changed since the start of the year.
"I think there's quite a big chance of the stock being
bought back because it's been knocked down recently, but of
course the euro zone problems are still hanging around, making
it unclear whether it will rise beyond that," said Masayuki
Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.