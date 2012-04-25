版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 14:10 BJT

Canon posts 0.2 pct rise in Q1 operating profit

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Canon Inc eked out an 0.2 percent gain in quarterly profit as growing demand for digital cameras helped offset weak sales of printers, fax machines and other office equipment.

Operating profit for January to March was 82.7 billion yen ($1.02 billion) compared with 82.5 billion yen a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Consensus expectations were for an 89.8 billion-yen profit, based on the average of six estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canon lifted its forecast for operating profit to 450 billion yen for the year ending December 2012, compared with a January prediction of 390 billion yen.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐