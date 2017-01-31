UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business

* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own
By Kentaro Hamada and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Canon Inc said
would be difficult to invest in Toshiba Corp's memory
chip business, dousing hopes that the struggling conglomerate
could count on its business partner for help as it scrambles for
funds to offset a multi-billion dollar writedown.
Toshiba said last week it plans to sell a stake of less than
20 percent in the business - the world's No. 2 NAND flash
memory producer after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
which accounts for the bulk of its operating profit.
But it needs the funds before the financial year end in
March and it remains to be see how much interest will arise
before then. Failure to clinch a deal would likely mean that
shareholder equity - just $3 billion in the wake of a 2015
accounting scandal - would be wiped out by the charge.
Expectations that Canon could offer at least some aid were
fanned this month when Chief Executive Fujio Mitarai told Kyodo
news agency the camera and office equipment maker would be
willing to consider support if there was a request, noting that
Toshiba was an important buyer of its chip-making equipment.
But Canon CFO, Toshizo Tanaka, was not enthusiastic at an
earnings briefing on Tuesday.
"We need to prioritise investment on our own growth," he
said.
Tokyo Electron is also not considering an
investment, Kyodo reported an executive for Japanese chip
equipment maker as saying. A spokeswoman for Tokyo Electron
later said the comment had not been made at its earnings
briefing earlier in the day.
Sources have said Toshiba aims to raise more than 200
billion yen ($1.7 billion) from the sale and potential investors
include private equity firms, business partner Western Digital
Corp and the government-backed Development Bank of
Japan.
But a sale to Western Digital, which operates a NAND plant
in Japan with Toshiba, before March might be difficult as it
would likely invite a review by anti-trust regulators.
And while many private equity firms have signed
non-disclosure forms with Toshiba, they are also expected to be
cautious as it is selling only a minority stake that would give
them little say in the running the business and because of the
capital-intensive nature of the semiconductor industry.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)