公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一

Canon to buy back up to 50 bln yen worth own shares

TOKYO, July 30 Canon Inc said on Monday it plans to buy back up to 50 billion yen ($636 million) worth of its own shares, or up to 1.8 percent, between July 31 and September 10.

