Canpotex taps Cameco's Seitz as next CEO

Aug 4 Canpotex Ltd, the potash export sales arm for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Tuesday that Ken Seitz would succeed Steve Dechka as chief executive officer on Nov. 1.

Seitz is currently chief commercial officer of uranium producer Cameco Corp. He will resign that position as of Aug. 15, Cameco said previously.

