Canpotex '13 potash sales to India may top 1.1 mln tonnes-Mosaic

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Potash sales by Canpotex Ltd to India could exceed the 1.1 million tonnes set out in a recently announced supply contract, Mosaic Co Chief Executive Officer Jim Prokopanko said at a BMO Capital Markets investor conference on Tuesday.
"I believe there's capacity for that 1.1 to become bigger in the next six months," Prokopanko said at the event in Hollywood, Florida, which was available by webcast. "We're seeing a real comeback in Indian demand."
Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc announced the India supply deal for 2013 on Feb. 7.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.