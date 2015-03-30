版本:
Canpotex sets potash contracts with Chinese buyers

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 30 Canpotex Ltd, the offshore potash sales arm of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan , Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, said on Monday it had set 2015 supply contracts with major Chinese buyers, including Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

Canpotex did not release price terms, but said shipments to China will reach at least 1.8 million tonnes, up from 1.6 million in 2014, and may be as much as 2.5 million tonnes, depending on supply, demand and logistics. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
