Potash shipper Canpotex to upgrade Oregon port facility

Oct 8 Canadian potash exporter Canpotex Ltd said
on Wednesday it will spend $140 million to upgrade its export
facility at the Port of Portland, Oregon, foreseeing an increase
in shipments through the Pacific Northwest.
The move comes as successive big North American harvests
have created commodities bottlenecks along railways, impeding
shipments of the crop nutrient potash from Canadian mines to the
West Coast for export.
Canpotex is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan,
Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc. It exports potash
that is mined by those companies in the Canadian province of
Saskatchewan.
Canpotex's subsidiary, Portland Bulk Terminals L.L.C., will
spend the funds to improve the efficiency of its ship-loading
operations at Portland and the management of specialty white
potash products to enable shorter turnaround times for trains
and ships. The improvements will include an upgraded conveyance
system and a new storage building.
With a long-term lease extension, Canpotex said it expects
to increase its tonnage through Portland in coming years. It
currently moves 2 million tonnes of potash annually through the
port to Asia, Brazil, Australia and other markets.
Canpotex also owns terminal operations at Port Metro
Vancouver, British Columbia.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Peter Galloway)