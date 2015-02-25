Canpotex pushing for potash price increase from China's Sinofert

Feb 25 Canpotex Ltd, owned by a trio of North American potash producers, is seeking a $25 per tonne price increase in its 2015 potash supply contract with China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd, Mosaic Co Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Wednesday.

Prokopanko said Sinofert wants to pay the same $305 per tonne rate as last year's contract. Canpotex is owned by Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)