UPDATE 1-Cantel Medical buys Byrne Medical for $100 mln

* Acquires privately-held Byrne Medical in cash-and-stock
deal
* For 12 months ended June 30, Byrne rev of $38.6 million
* Enters new, 5-yr $150 mln credit facility to finance deal
(Follows alerts)
Aug 2 Cantel Medical Corp said it
acquired privately-held Byrne Medical for $100 million in a
cash-and-stock deal to expand its gastrointestinal endoscopy
business.
The deal, expected to add to earnings in the first fiscal
year ending July next year, was $90 million in cash and the rest
in stock, subject to a multi-year lock up and three-year price
floor.
A further $10 million is payable over two years based on
certain gross profit growth targets.
For 12 months ended June 30, Byrne generated $38.6 million
in revenue and $11.5 million in adjusted pre-tax income. Its
founder and main owner, Don Byrne, entered a three-year
employment agreement and separate non-compete agreement.
To finance the deal, Cantel has started a new, five-year
$150 million credit facility.
Cantel Medical shares were up 3 percent at $25.15 in Tuesday
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)