UPDATE 1-Cantel Medical buys Byrne Medical for $100 mln

Aug 2 Cantel Medical Corp said it acquired privately-held Byrne Medical for $100 million in a cash-and-stock deal to expand its gastrointestinal endoscopy business.

The deal, expected to add to earnings in the first fiscal year ending July next year, was $90 million in cash and the rest in stock, subject to a multi-year lock up and three-year price floor.

A further $10 million is payable over two years based on certain gross profit growth targets.

For 12 months ended June 30, Byrne generated $38.6 million in revenue and $11.5 million in adjusted pre-tax income. Its founder and main owner, Don Byrne, entered a three-year employment agreement and separate non-compete agreement.

To finance the deal, Cantel has started a new, five-year $150 million credit facility.

Cantel Medical shares were up 3 percent at $25.15 in Tuesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)