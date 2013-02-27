版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 20:58 BJT

BRIEF- Cantor Fitzgerald says no intention to make offer for London Capital Group

LONDON Feb 27 Cantor Fitzgerald LP : * CantorFitzgeraldEurope - statement of intentions not to make offer * No intention to make an offer for London Capital Group Holdings Plc * On 12 February LCG received preliminary approach from Cantor regarding

possible offer for share capital of LCG * Source Text:
