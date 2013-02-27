BRIEF- Cantor Fitzgerald says no intention to make offer for London Capital Group

BRIEF-Halliburton CEO Lesar 2016 total compensation $17.8 mln
* Halliburton Co - CEO David J. Lesar's 2016 total compensation was $17.8 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON Feb 27 Cantor Fitzgerald LP : * CantorFitzgeraldEurope - statement of intentions not to make offer * No intention to make an offer for London Capital Group Holdings Plc * On 12 February LCG received preliminary approach from Cantor regarding
possible offer for share capital of LCG * Source Text:
* Czech bond yields rise (Adds dealer comment on crown, consolidation of Croatian markets after weeks of a plunge)
* CEO Leon Moulder Jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oMgYGz) Further company coverage: