June 30 London-based financial services provider Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, a unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, appointed Philip Dixon chief operating officer.

He will oversee Cantor's business support functions, management information systems and budgeting, the company said.

Dixon previously worked at Hume Capital Securities Plc as board director, chief operating officer and compliance officer. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)