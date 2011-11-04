版本:
TABLE-Chile steelmaker CAP Q3 net profit up 75 pct

 SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Financial results for Chilean
steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN for the July-September
period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated).
               July-Sept 2011           July-Sept 2010
  Net profit        143.12                     82.01  
  Revenue           849.50                    543.13  
  EPS (cents)        95.77                     54.87
 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; editing by Carol Bishopric)

