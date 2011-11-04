TABLE-Chile steelmaker CAP Q3 net profit up 75 pct

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 Financial results for Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP CAP.SN for the July-September period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 143.12 82.01 Revenue 849.50 543.13 EPS (cents) 95.77 54.87 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; editing by Carol Bishopric)