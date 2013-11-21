版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Cape Alumina suspends work on Pisolite Hills Project

Nov 22 Cape Alumina Ltd : * Cape Alumina suspends work on pisolite hills project * Decision taken due to Queensland government's announcement to ban mining over

bertiehaugh cattle station and steve Irwin wildlife reserve * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐