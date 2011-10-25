UPDATE 2-Capella forecasts slower enrollment declines

* July-Sept new enrollment down 36 pct

* Q4 new enrollment expected to fall 10 pct

* Sees Q4 revenue down 3-4.5 pct (Adds background and total enrollment)

Oct 25 Capella Education Co said quarterly new student sign-ups at its namesake university fell by more than a third, but foreast a softer decline for the rest of the year.

The company, which posted a lower quarterly profit, expects new student enrollment to fall only 10 percent in the fourth quarter and forecast a revenue decline of 3-4.5 percent.

Total enrollment -- new students plus those already enrolled -- is expected to fall 4-6 percent. This is smaller than the 7.5 percent fall to 35,755 students, as of Sept. 30.

For-profit colleges like Capella have been criticized for slack admission policies that led to low graduation rates and high student debt levels. The U.S. government threatened to cut off student loans funding if they don't sharpen their practices.

Last November, Capella started an assessment that every undergraduate student needs to clear to continue their courses.

Last week, market leader Apollo Group said new student sign-ups slid for a fifth straight quarter, but signalled it was turning a corner and forecast growth for that metric from its current quarter.

Things may look up for such colleges from the current quarter as comparisons with the prior-year period gets easier.

Capella's third-quarter net income fell to $9.9 million, or 66 cents a share, from $13.5 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 3 percent to $102.3 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 60 cents a share on revenue of $101.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)