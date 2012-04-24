UPDATE 1-Capella expects more declines in student sign-ups

* Q1 student signs-ups down 5 pct

* Capella sees high single digit declines in Q2

* New marketing strategy to dent margins

* Shares fall 10 pct

April 24 Capella Education Co's student sign-ups slid for the sixth straight quarter and the for-profit college chain forecast more declines, sending its shares down about 10 percent.

"We are now less optimistic we will see positive new enrollment growth at some point in 2012," Chief Financial officer Steve Polacek said on a conference call with analysts.

New enrollments fell 5 percent in the March quarter, higher than the company's expectations for "slight declines."

The company, which runs the Capella University, expects sign-ups to fall in the high single-digit percentage range for the second quarter.

It expects revenue to fall 1 percent to 2 percent, while analysts on an average were expecting a 0.8 percent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capella is having trouble attracting students, particularly for its masters and doctoral programs. The overall volatility in the for-profit education industry is also hurting results.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after a U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt forced colleges to tighten admission standards or risk losing federal aid.

Last month, market leader Apollo Group said it could return to double-digit declines in student sign-ups after just two quarters of growth, pouring cold water over hopes of a quick recovery in the industry.

MARKETING CHANGES

Capella is in the middle of a significant change in its marketing strategy, Chief Executive Kevin Gilligan said on the call.

However, the rate of improvement on its brand strategy was slower than it had hoped for, he said.

Marketing expenses are expected to increase and hurt company's margins in the second quarter, Capella said.

Capella's first-quarter net income fell to $11.3 million, or 82 cents per share, from $14.6 million, or 90 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $109.4 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $110.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capella's shares, which have fallen about 25 percent since it last reported results in February, were trading down 9 percent at $31.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.