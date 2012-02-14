UPDATE 1-Capella new student sign-ups fall 9 pct

Feb 14 Capella Education Co said
new student sign-ups at its namesake university fell 9 percent
during the December quarter, but expects the decline to slow
down throughout 2012.
The for-profit education company, which cut about 63 jobs in
the fourth quarter, expects new student enrollment to fall only
slightly in the first quarter, compared with a 36 percent
decline a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 will be down 1 to 2
percent, the company said.
"We expect 2012 quarterly year-over-year total enrollment
percentage declines to be less than first quarter 2012," Chief
Financial Officer Steve Polacek said in a statement.
Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after a
two-year-long U.S. government crackdown on high levels of
student debt forced them to tighten admission standards, or risk
losing federal aid.
Capella's fourth-quarter net income fell to $12.1 million,
or 85 cents a share, from $18.1 million, or $1.09 a share, a
year ago. Revenue fell 4 percent to $110.0 million.