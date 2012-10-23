版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:07 BJT

Capella Education reports higher student sign-ups

Oct 23 Capella Education Co's third-quarter profit fell but student sign-ups increased for the first time in nearly two years.

The owner of Capella University said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall by between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent and student sign-ups to be flat.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐