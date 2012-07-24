UPDATE 2-Capella says enrollments could increase in Sept qtr

* Capella sees Q3 enrollments flat or slightly up

* Revenue forecast below analysts' view

* Q2 EPS $0.85 beats Street view of $0.64

July 24 Capella Education Co said student enrollments could increase in the third quarter in the first rise in nearly two years, but it still forecast revenue declines.

The for-profit education provider forecast third-quarter student sign-ups at Capella University would be flat or slightly up. Enrollments fell 6 percent in the second quarter.

Enrollments at U.S. for-profit colleges have taken a hit after a government crackdown on high levels of student debt forced colleges to tighten admission standards or risk losing federal aid.

"Leading business indicators are strengthening," Capella CEO Kevin Gilligan said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the market remains challenging.

Capella, however, forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates as it recovers slowly from enrollment declines in the last seven quarters.

It expects a revenue decline of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent. Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and BMO Capital Markets said Capella's outlook implied a median third-quarter earnings forecast of about 26 cents per share, which is around half Wall Street estimates of 50 cents per share.

Capella said marketing and other investments will be more concentrated in the third quarter. It had said in April that it was in the middle of a significant change to its marketing strategy.

Bigger rival DeVry on Monday forecast a big profit miss and said it was cutting 570 jobs to align costs with declining enrollments.

For the second quarter ended June, Capella's net income fell to $11.4 million, or 85 cents per share, from $15.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $106.2 million.

But the company still topped analysts' forecasts for earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capella's shares, which have fallen about 20 percent this year, closed at $28.42 on Monday on the Nasdaq.