Medical Properties to buy private hospital operator for $900 mln

July 27 Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust Inc said it would buy privately held Capella Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella Healthcare Inc, for $900 million in cash.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties said the deal value will comprise of a $600 million investment in Capella's real estate and an investment of about $300 million in Capella's operating entities.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Capella Healthcare owns and/or operates acute care and specialty hospital facilities in six states.

Medical Properties said the deal would add to its normalized funds from operations by 4 cents per share in the first year after the deal closes, expected in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)