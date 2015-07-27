Medical Properties to buy private hospital operator for $900 mln

BRIEF-Cellectis studies safety in new car architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions
* Cellectis studies safety in new CAR architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 27 Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust Inc said it would buy privately held Capella Holdings Inc, owner of hospital operator Capella Healthcare Inc, for $900 million in cash.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties said the deal value will comprise of a $600 million investment in Capella's real estate and an investment of about $300 million in Capella's operating entities.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Capella Healthcare owns and/or operates acute care and specialty hospital facilities in six states.
Medical Properties said the deal would add to its normalized funds from operations by 4 cents per share in the first year after the deal closes, expected in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cellectis studies safety in new CAR architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin a two-day retreat with his cabinet on Monday, focused mainly on the best approach to take with new U.S. President Donald Trump, whose vow to renegotiate NAFTA could damage Canada's economy.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.