Cape Verde state airline to cut jobs, debt in restructuring plan

DAKAR, March 7 Cape Verde's loss-making national
airline plans to cut nearly a quarter of its staff and review
flight routes later this year as part of a restructuring plan to
reduce debt and attract foreign investors, the company head told
Reuters on Monday.
TACV Cabo Verde Airlines has been running at a loss for
years, relying on government loans as it struggles to keep costs
down and ticket sales up, despite being a key mode of transport
in one of Africa's fastest growing tourist destinations.
Last month a plane operated by TACV was grounded in the
Netherlands after AerCap, an airplane leasing company,
issued a "ground notice" in relation to a debt repayment. The
reason for the grounding was not clear and AerCap was not
available for comment.
"We have some potential ... with our strategic location to
attract investors if we restructure the company and bring costs
to appropriate levels," TACV chief executive Joao Pereira Silva
said in an interview.
"It is clear that we have to reduce the amount of staff to
make the company more profitable."
The airline, one of the island nation's biggest employers,
is expected to announce the plan later on Monday.
The restructuring, which began in October and is expected to
be completed by December, will involve cutting up to 120 of its
510 staff members, Silva said. The airline will also reduce
unsustainably high debt levels as it seeks to bring in outside
investment and reduce government intervention. He declined to
say how much TACV owed to its creditors.
TACV planes are the main link between Cape Verde's
picturesque islands, located nearly 700 kilometres off Africa's
west coast, with eight routes among them.
The airline also has 10 international routes used by
tourists and Cape Verdeans who live in the United States,
Brazil, Africa and Europe. It is believed that more Cape
Verdeans live outside of the country than in it.
Silva said the airline will complete a review of its routes
but that he did not expect any to be cancelled.
Several African airlines have struggled in recent years, in
part because of competition from major international carriers
like Air France and Air Emirates.
Cameroon's state carrier borrowed $50 million from lender
Ecobank for maintenance of its three aircraft last year. Senegal
Airline's employees called a sit-in last April demanding six
months of back pay while the company was struggling with $73
million in debt.
