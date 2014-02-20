BRIEF-Capgemini CEO says 10 pct margin possible in 2015

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
PARIS Feb 20 CAPGEMINI : * CEO says 10 percent margin possible in 2015 if European economy good * CEO says will study acquisitions but cautious on high prices in U.S.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.