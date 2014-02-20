版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 15:32 BJT

BRIEF-Capgemini CEO says 10 pct margin possible in 2015

PARIS Feb 20 CAPGEMINI : * CEO says 10 percent margin possible in 2015 if European economy good * CEO says will study acquisitions but cautious on high prices in U.S.
