PARIS Nov 8 Information technology services provider Capgemini posted third quarter organic growth of 4.7 percent and confirmed its targets for the year.

The group, which competes with IBM and Atos Origin among others, saw revenue of 2.4 billion euro in the quarter. It aims to reach 9 to 10 percent growth in revenues on a reported basis this year, and at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis, as well as improve its operating margin rate of over 0.5 points from 2010 levels. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)