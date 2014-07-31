UPDATE 1-Capgemini reaffirms 2-4 pct organic growth target for 2014

* Capgemini sees 2014 margin between 8.8-9 pct
* Says cloud, Big Data activities expanding rapidly
* Growth outpaces wider economy in France
PARIS, July 31 French IT services company
Capgemini confirmed on Thursday its goal of hitting
organic growth of between 2 and 4 percent in 2014 after it
posted a slight increase in first-half sales thanks largely to
strength in Asia.
The firm, which competes with giants like IBM and
Accenture, said revenue had grown 1.4 percent
year-on-year to 5.1 billion euros ($6.83 billion) despite tough
economic conditions in Europe, notably the Benelux region and
Spain.
Its operating margin firmed to 402 million euros, or 7.9
percent, up 0.6 percentage points on the same period last year.
The firm reaffirmed its goal of reaching a 2014 operating
margin of between 8.8 and 9 percent.
"The performance over the first half leads us naturally to
confirm our full-year objectives," said Chief Executive Paul
Hermelin. "In spite of slow economic growth in our key markets,
we continue to execute our strategy and meet our commitments."
Capgemini, which logged orders from French nuclear firm
Areva and Canada's Bombardier during the
period, is trying to tap rapid growth in demand for cloud-based
IT services and Big Data analytics.
Chief Financial Officer Aiman Ezzat said the business
segment -- which helps companies secure their sales and
marketing data off-site and analyze it for deep trends -- had
grown by 25 percent compared to the first half of 2014.
While Capgemini's performance closely tracks its economic
environment, the firm outpaced expansion rates in Asia and Latin
America with 9.1 percent growth over the period, as well as in
France, where it grew by 1.5 percent.
For the full year, Capgemini said organic free cashflow
would exceed 500 million euros .
(1 US dollar = 0.7465 euro)
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan, Tim
Hepher)