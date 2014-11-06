UPDATE 1-IT servces firm Capgemini aims for 10 pct operating margin by end-2015

* CEO says aims to maintain 10 pct operating margin through
2016
* Growth environment good in United States, emerging
countries
* Maintains 2014 targets of 2-4 pct organic revenue growth
(Adds CEO comment, recasts)
PARIS, Nov 6 French IT services company
Capgemini said on Thursday it aims to hit an operating
margin of 10 percent by the end of next year and maintain it
through 2016, as it posted a slight increase in third-quarter
revenue on strong U.S. demand.
While a full assessment of the firm's outlook for 2015 had
yet to be completed, Chief Executive Paul Hermelin said
Capgemini still aimed to improve its operating margin over the
year, helped by sales in the United States and emerging markets.
"We are going to try to secure the 10 percent (operating
margin) so we can reach it by the end of 2015," he told
journalists on a conference call. "The atmosphere is good in the
United States and in emerging countries."
The company, which has rapidly ramped up its offshore
presence in the past year with a 17 percent rise in head count
in India, sees a weak economic environment in Europe and notably
in France dragging into 2015.
Capgemini is often seen as a bellwether for the wider
French and European economies as customers must plan their
spending on IT services over a medium term.
The company, which acquired Texas-based oil and gas
services firm SSP in May, would be cautious about buying new
entities in sectors of interest as Hermelin said their
valuations remained high in his view.
"We have no imminent transactions," he said.
The company, which competes with big companies like IBM
and Accenture, said that despite a tough
economic climate in Europe organic revenue had grown slightly
during the third quarter to 2.591 billion euros ($3.24 billion).
Hermelin reaffirmed a target of hitting organic revenue
growth between 2 and 4 percent in 2014, with an operating margin
of between 8.8 and 9 percent, thanks largely to growth in the
United States and emerging markets.
While Spanish demand was picking up from a very low level,
French customers in the industrial and telecoms sectors remained
very wary, Hermelin said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro)
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Susan Thomas)