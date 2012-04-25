版本:
2012年 4月 25日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Canaccord Genuity cuts Capita price target

April 25 Capita PLC : * Canaccord Genuity cuts Capita price target to 670P; rating hold For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

