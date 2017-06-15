Australia's Link, buyout funds in final bidding for $1bln Capita sale- sources

| NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15
services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the
finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's
asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million
pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The British outsourcing group hired Goldman Sachs last year
to launch an auction process for one of its units, Capita Asset
Services, in a bid to raise cash and return to growth after a
string of profit warnings, partly due to Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Chicago-based private equity fund GTCR and European rival
CVC Capital Partners are among a group of three buyout
funds which are competing with Link Group, a provider
of shareholder management services as well as analytics,
registry and fund administration services to more than 2,500
clients, the sources said.
Another source named European buyout fund BC Partners as the
fourth bidder involved in the process, adding that the deadline
for final bids is on June 21.
Capita, GTCR, BC Partners and CVC declined to comment while
Link Group could not immediately be reached outside business
hours.
Capita has a market value of 4.3 billion pounds and its
near-total focus on Britain means that unlike some rivals it
does not benefit from the translation of foreign currencies back
into a weak pound.
Its chief executive Andy Parker resigned earlier this year
after the company reported a bigger than expected drop in
profits and said it would take until 2018 before it could return
to growth.
As part of its turnaround efforts the London-based company
is trying to simplify its structure, reduce the number of
business units and their reporting lines to boost oversight and
transparency.
The sale of its asset services unit, which serves a wide
range of financial institutions including wealth and asset
managers as well as banks, could fetch between 700 and 800
million pounds, the sources said.
It would help it to reduce its debt burden which stood at
1.7 billion pounds at the end of last year.
Capita Asset Services provides everything from shareholder
solutions, fund management and loan servicing for all types of
secured and collateralised loans. The business operates as a
share registrar to 42 percent of Britain's main market listed
companies.
($1 = 0.7880 pounds)
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)