Capita hopes for improved profitability in second half of 2017

LONDON, June 13 Britain's outsourcing group
Capita said it expected profitability to improve in the
second half of 2017 after seeing signs of stronger trading in
its European and IT Services businesses.
Capita, which announced the departure of its chief executive
and a bigger than expected drop in profits in March, said it
still expected 2017 to be a transitional year as it restructures
the group.
While it is seeing improving profitability in its IT
Services division and better trading in Germany and Switzerland,
the firm said trading across its property, employee benefits and
learning services operations was yet to improve.
