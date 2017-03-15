Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg

March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2msqwC5)

The company, which is the parent of Capital Bank, has a market value of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Capital Bank Financial did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)