版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:21 BJT

Capital Bank Financial explores sale - Bloomberg

March 15 Capital Bank Financial Corp is exploring a sale after receiving an unsolicited approach, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2msqwC5)

The company, which is the parent of Capital Bank, has a market value of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Capital Bank Financial did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐