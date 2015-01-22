Capital One quarterly profit rises 16.6 pct

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 Credit card issuer Capital One Financial Corp reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company's net interest income rose.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $974 million, or $1.73 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $835 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue rose about 4.9 percent to $5.81 billion.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.