2014年 4月 17日 星期四

U.S. judge dismisses Intellectual Ventures patent suit versus Capital One

April 16 A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by patent owner Intellectual Ventures against Capital One Financial Corp, finding that two of IV's patents are invalid.

Intellectual Ventures filed patent lawsuits against several financial institutions last year. The ruling in favor of Capital One came from U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Virginia. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
