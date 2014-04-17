UPDATE 1-Capital One defeats patent lawsuit brought by Intellectual Ventures

(Adds IV statement, detail from ruling and IV background)
By Dan Levine
April 16 Capital One Financial Corp
defeated a lawsuit on Wednesday brought by large patent owner
Intellectual Ventures, after a U.S. judge invalidated two of
IV's patents, according to the court opinion.
Intellectual Ventures filed separate patent lawsuits against
several financial institutions last year, including Capital One,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp.
However, the Capital One case had been further along
procedurally.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Virginia dismissed the
lawsuit against Capital One after finding that the two IV
patents remaining in the case were abstract ideas that could not
be patented. One patent involved electronic financial databases,
and the other customized web interfaces.
The two IV patents declared invalid had also been asserted
by IV against Bank of America, court filings show. That
litigation is still pending.
In a statement, IV chief litigation counsel Melissa
Finocchio said the company would continue to pursue a second
lawsuit against Capital One that IV filed in Maryland.
"We are disappointed with the court's decision and are
considering our options," Finocchio said.
A representative for Capital One could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Created in 2000, Intellectual Ventures has raised about $6
billion and acquired 70,000 patents and other intellectual
property assets.
Over the years IV and other firms like it have faced
criticism from some in the technology industry, who argue that
firms like IV, which do not primarily make products, exploit the
patent system by demanding royalties and threatening litigation.
IV argues that by buying patents from inventors, it creates
a mechanism for them to capitalize on their ideas.
The company is seeking to raise a new $3 billion patent
acquisition fund, a 2013 investor presentation reviewed by
Reuters shows. Microsoft Corp and Sony
Corp have agreed to participate in IV's new fund, while
Apple Inc and Intel Corp declined.
