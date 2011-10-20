UPDATE 3-Capital One Q3 profit rises on net interest income

* EPS of $1.77 vs. $1.76 a year ago
* Street view of $1.68
* Loan losses fall, net interest income rises in Q3
(Adds byline details on lending, charge-offs, analyst and CEO
comments)
By Joe Rauch
Oct 20 Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N)
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as
net interest income rose and the bank set aside less money for
loan losses.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One's commercial loans grew
faster than its credit card and consumer loans during the
quarter. The results highlight the growing role other borrowers
have at the bank as part of a transformation begun before the
2008 financial crisis.
Total commercial loans increased 8 percent, while consumer
and credit card loans both rose roughly 1 percent.
"They're still a very card focused company, but ancillary
growth in other parts of the business is welcome in this kind
of environment," said Jason Arnold, financial services analyst
with RBC Capital Markets.
In June, Capital One announced a $9 billion proposed
purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online bank operations
as the latest step in that transformation.
Yet credit cards will continue to play a key role going
forward. The portfolio is the largest with $62 billion in loans
and the bank announced plans to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's
(HSBA.L) U.S. credit card operations, totaling $30 billion in
credit card loans.
Unlike many other U.S. banks, Capital One's net interest
margin -- or the difference in interest it receives on loans
compared to what it pays on deposits -- rose during the quarter
to 7.39 percent from 7.21 percent.
As a result, net interest income increased 5.5 percent to
$3.28 billion.
Capital One reported third-quarter net income of $813
million, or $1.77 per share, up from $803 million, or $1.76 per
share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had projected the bank would earn $1.68
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenues rose 3.4 percent to $4.15 billion from $4
billion a year ago.
The loan growth during the quarter was paired with fewer
problem loans.
Capital One's charge-off rate for loans declined to 2.92
percent from 4.82 percent a year ago and the provision for loan
and lease losses dropped 28 percent to $622 million from $867
million.
But non-interest expenses also rose during the quarter,
increasing 15 percent to $2.3 billion from $2 billion.
DEALS
In June, Capital One announced plans to buy ING Direct, the
Dutch financial company's U.S. online bank operations, in a
deal that would leapfrog the bank into one of the largest
domestic banks by deposits.
But the deal has come under fire from Washington lawmakers
and consumer advocates, who argue it would create another
too-big-to-fail bank, and regulators are closely scrutinizing
the deal.
Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the bank plans to
complete the deal by the end of 2011 or early 2012.
Fairbank also said the bank would complete its purchase of
HSBC's U.S. credit card portfolio in the second quarter of
2012.
He said regulators are scrutinizing the credit card
portfolio purchase "as if we were acquiring a bank."
Capital One shares closed up nearly 1.9 percent on Thursday
at $40.49 before results were announced. Capital One shares
have declined 6.6 percent this year, a smaller drop than other
bank and credit card stocks have posted this year amid a broad
financial industry sell-off.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by Steve Orlofsky, Carol
Bishopric and Andre Grenon)