UPDATE 1-BlackRock says still in talks for Singapore tower sale after suitor exits

SINGAPORE Nov 4 BlackRock Inc said it
was still in negotiations with potential buyers for its office
tower in Singapore, after local developer CapitaLand
ended talks with parties on a prospective deal reported to be
worth as much as $2.9 billion.
"While we are not in a position to comment on the details,
we are pleased to have received significant global interest in
this high-quality asset and are currently working to achieve the
best outcome for our investors," John Saunders, head of Asia
Pacific for BlackRock Real Estate, said in an emailed response.
Last month, CapitaLand said it and unnamed parties were in
discussions to buy Asia Square Tower 1, a 43-storey office tower
in the city-state's central business district, from BlackRock,
the world's largest asset manager.
CapitaLand announced the ceasing of the talks on Wednesday,
but did not give a reason for the move.
Media reports have said the Asia Square tower deal could be
worth as much as S$4 billion ($2.87 billion).
Average monthly gross office rents in Singapore's central
business district fell 4.1 percent in the third quarter from the
previous three months, according to consultancy DTZ.
($1 = 1.3943 Singapore dollars)
