First Horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln

May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.

The offer price of $40.83 per share represents a discount of about 3 percent to Capital Bank's Wednesday closing.

First Horizon will offer 1.750 shares and $7.90 in cash for each Capital Bank share held. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
