UPDATE 2-Regional bank First Horizon to buy Capital Bank for $2.2 bln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
(Adds details, background)
By Diptendu Lahiri
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.
First Horizon's offer price of $40.83 per share represents a discount of about 3 percent to Capital Bank's Wednesday closing.
Capital Bank's shares, which have gained 40 percent in the past year, were trading just shy of the offer at $40.00 before the bell on Thursday.
The deal is the latest in a spree of mergers between regional U.S. banks that started last year, spurred by low interest rates, lagging returns on equity and tough regulations.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered reviews of major banking regulations put in place following the 2008 financial crisis. Federal Reserve policymakers have also signaled that a 'liftoff' of interest rates may finally get underway this year.
The combined company will have $40 billion in assets and $32 billion in deposits and will operate more than 300 branches across the Southeast, including Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia.
First Horizon will offer 1.750 shares and $7.90 in cash for each Capital Bank share - a ratio of 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash.
Capital Bank shareholders will own a 29 percent stake in First Horizon after the deal closes.
Earlier this year, Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion.
In February, U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp received regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp.
Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley & Co were financial advisers to First Horizon, while UBS Investment Bank advised Capital Bank. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.