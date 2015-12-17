版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四

MOVES-Capital Group hires Julie Dickson from Ashmore Group

Dec 17 Capital Group, a unit of Los Angeles-based investment manager Capital Group Cos, hired Julie Dickson as an investment specialist for its European team.

She joins from Ashmore Group Plc, where she was a client portfolio manager. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

