Capital Group lures wealthy investors as mainstream flees

* Private banking assets almost double in five years

* Wealthy investors may be more patient than less affluent

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Aug 28 Capital Group Companies has been luring wealthy private clients over the past few years with its long-term investment strategies as mainstream investors le ft the Los Angeles-based giant's Am erican Funds in search of higher, more immediate returns.

Since 2008, Capital Group Private Client Services has seen its assets almost double t o $20 billion f rom $11.5 billion in a sign the firm's conservative investment approach is attractive to the wealthiest of U.S. investors.

During that same period, Capital Group's American Funds assets have dropped t o $893 billion f rom $1 trillion, according to Morningstar.

Although the private banking unit's average performance in recent years and "stay the course" m essage is not that different from that of American Funds, clients of the two businesses seem to be reacting differently.

While many mainstream investors in American Funds have gotten impatient and pulled their money out, high net worth clients of Capital Group Private Client Services may be more amenable to focusing on the long haul, ana lysts sai d.

"It is probably more patient money," said Kevin McDevitt, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. "Their focus on safety first and capital preservation may resonate more with the private client investors."

To be sure, Capital Group's private banking pales in size to the leaders in the space. But the firm's growth is an indication of how high-net worth investors may differ in action and sentiment from their less affluent counterparts.

Capital Group Private Banking has a $3 million minimum for clients, and on average clients have around $15 million in assets, according to the firm.

These high net-worth investors tend to focus more on service, rather than performance, experts said.

And Capital Group's reputation as being conservative, along with the fact that the firm only does investment management, may be attractive to high net worth investors, many of whom are concerned about the headlines around some of the bigger firms, said Bing Waldert, an analyst at Cerulli Associates.

Just over the past few months, JPMorgan Chase & Co., which has a $297 billion private client banking business, has been tinged in controversy over trades that resulted in more than $6 billion in losses for the bank.

Meanwhile, a number of other banks, including Barclays , have been fined by regulators over manipulating Libor interest rates.

"High net worth investors want safety and stability," Waldert said.

CAPITAL GUARDIAN ROOTS

Founded in 1974, Capital's private banking business was initially set up as a family office for former and current associates of Capital Guardian Trust, Capital Group's institutional business, who wanted the firm to manage their money.

But about 15 years ago, Capital Group decided to formalize the business into a full-on private client firm partially out of demand, and partially because it saw a business opportunity, said John Emerson, president of private client services. A t that time about 20 percent of the firm's 300 clients were current or former senior executives of Capital Guardian.

Today 11 percent of the firm's clients are current or former employees.

Capital Group Private Banking Services has expanded rapidly. Just over the past year, the firm has increased its investment counselor staff by one-third and now has 37 advisers in eight offices across the country.

The firm's growth has come despite average performance over the past few years.

Most of Capital Group Private Banking Services clients use separately managed accounts, which are customized baskets of securities, rather than mutual funds.

For the past five years, the firm's U.S. equity managed account has returned 0.26 percent, compared to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, which returned 0.22 percent for the same period. Its global equity portfolio has los t 0.5 1 percent, compared to the MSCI World Index, which lost 2.96 percent for the past five years.

Similarly, 65 percent of American Funds' equity funds have beaten their peers for the past five years, according to Morningstar.

While the firm's high net worth investors have kept their money with Capital Group's managers, their less affluent counterparts have fled.

Just last year alone, American Funds equity mutual funds lost $62.7 billion in assets. The parent of American Funds is Capital Research and Management, a sister company to Capital Group Private Client Services

"American Funds is still being punished for how they performed during the bear market because many intermediaries lost their patience," Waldert said. "But with the private client group they can control the messaging a little more."

And while Capital Group is discussing opening more offices in coming years, the firm believes that word of mouth, rather than aggressive marketing, is the bet tactic in winning clients.

"Anybody who has substantial wealth has people beating on them all the time for anything," Emerson said.