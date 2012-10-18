版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-Capital One shares up 2.1 percent after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 18 Capital One Financial Corp : * Shares up 2.1 percent after the bell following results

