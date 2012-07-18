UPDATE 4-US consumer agency fines Capital One for card marketing

* Resolves charges from CFPB, OCC
* Bank accused of misleading credit card customers
* Case is first enforcement action for CFPB
* CFPB says related actions underway
By Alexandra Alper and Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, July 18 Capital One Financial
agreed to pay $210 million to resolve charges by U.S.
banking regulators that its call-center representatives misled
consumers into paying for extra credit card products.
The enforcement action, announced on Wednesday, is the first
by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which said it
unearthed the activities through an examination of the bank.
The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law and is nearing its one-year anniversary.
The government said $150 million of the sanctions will go to
reimburse affected customers, while the remaining penalty will
be split between the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
which fined the bank $35 million, and the CFPB, which will
collect $25 million.
"We are putting companies on notice that these deceptive
practices are against the law and will not be tolerated," said
CFPB Director Richard Cordray.
The regulators alleged that employees at call centers used
by Capital One pressured and misled consumers into paying for
"add-on products" such as payment protection and credit
monitoring when they activated their credit cards.
In a briefing with reporters, Cordray said he anticipated
actions against other banks over similar tactics but declined to
name any targets.
"We know these deceptive tactics are not unique to a single
institution ... we expect announcements about other institutions
as our ongoing work continues to unfold," Cordray said.
In a statement, the president of Capital One's credit card
business, Ryan Schneider, apologized to customers who were
affected and said the bank is committed to "making it right."
The bank neither admitted nor denied the government's
findings in reaching the settlement.
Late Wednesday the bank also reported its quarterly net
income had plunged 90 percent on a large provision for
anticipated credit losses.
MERGER APPROVED
The charges come just months after Capital One battled
concerns about its record on consumer issues to win approval
from the Federal Reserve to buy ING Group NV's U.S.
online banking unit.
That approval came in February after a series of hearings,
in which civic groups accused the bank of improper lending
practices.
On Wednesday the group that led the charge against the
merger, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said it
felt vindicated by the enforcement action.
"Though the merger was approved, it is clear that the
scrutiny brought to bear from NCRC's objections has born results
for consumers," said the group's president, John Taylor.
VEERING OFF SCRIPT
The CFPB said employees at call centers used by Capital One
misled customers by saying these add-on products would improve
their credit scores or falsely telling them that the products
were free.
Capital One blamed the problem on vendors who did not adhere
to the company's sales scripts and said the bank did not
adequately monitor their activities.
"We are accountable for the actions that vendors take on our
behalf," Capital One's Schneider said. "These marketing calls
were inconsistent with the explicit instructions we provided to
agents for how these products should be sold."
In connection with the settlement, the bank also agreed to
stop marketing the extra products until it implements a new plan
-- which the CFPB will first have to approve -- to ensure its
call centers do not use the deceptive tactics in the future.
The bank also agreed to refund affected customers by
directly crediting their accounts, and sending checks to those
who are no longer Capital one customers.
An independent auditor will assess the bank's compliance
with the terms of the agreement, the CFPB said.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One gets over half of its
revenue from credit cards and acquired access to about $80
billion in deposits and 7 million new customers from ING.