UPDATE 1-Capital One CEO says ING deal should be approved

* Fed has requested additional info on ING purchase
* Capital One agreed to purchase ING Direct for $9 bln
* Capital One CEO says deal does not create systemic risk
Sept 14 Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N)
Chief Executive does not expect the purchase of ING Groep NV's
ING.AS U.S. online bank will be delayed by the Federal
Reserve's scrutiny of the deal.
Richard Fairbank, speaking at the Barclays Capital
financial services conference in New York, said the U.S.
central bank's is scrutinizing $9 billion deal to buy ING
Direct because it is the first large bank merger since the
Dodd-Frank Financial reform overhaul in 2010.
But he believes the deal does not create enough systemic
risk to warrant scrapping it.
"If you look at the criteria for systemic risk, the answer
is no, no, no, no, no on the long-list of items," said
Fairbank.
