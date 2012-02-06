U.S. Fed to meet this week on Capital One-ING deal

WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Federal Reserve will
meet on Wednesday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's
controversial bid to acquire ING Groep NV's
U.S. online banking unit.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online
deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S.
bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have
argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as
regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after
the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets.
The Federal Reserve said in a posting on its website on
Monday that it would consider the merger application on
Wednesday and that a "final announcement" would follow the
closed meeting.