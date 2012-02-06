UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed to meet this week on Capital One-ING deal

* Fed to review Capital One bid for ING Wednesday
* Says "final announcement" will follow meeting.
* Capital One looks to acquire ING, HSBC units 1st half 2012
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Federal Reserve will
meet on Wednesday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's
bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online
banking unit, a deal criticized by some consumer groups.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online
deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S.
bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have
argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as
regulators try to create a financial system less likely to need
taxpayer bailouts in response to the 2007-2009 crisis.
The Federal Reserve said in a posting on its website on
Monday that it would consider the merger application on
Wednesday and that a "final announcement" would follow the
closed meeting.
John Taylor, president of the National Community
Reinvestment Coalition, which has led the charge against the
merger, warned of dire consequences in an interview if the Fed
approves the deal that Capital One says will make it
fifth-largest by deposits.
"God help the Federal Reserve and, more importantly, God
help the country if the fifth largest bank in the country
fails..," he said. "God knows what contagion effect it would
have on other banks."
Capital One wants to buy the ING business for its deposits,
which can be used to fund more loans, and to expand its customer
base. Executive said last month they expected to close the deal
by the end of March and also complete the purchase of the U.S.
credit card portfolio of British banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc
by the end of June.
"We look forward to receiving approval and closing our
transaction in 1Q 2012," Tatiana Stead, a spokeswoman for
Capital One, said on Monday.
The company recently hired more people and increased
spending to prepare for the new customers to come with the
deals. The increased spending pushed net income down 42 percent
in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, which triggered a 5
percent one-day drop in the company's stock on Jan. 20.
The acquisition, combined with the bank's bid to take over
HSBC's (HSBA.L) US credit card business, would make Capital One
the seventh largest U.S. bank by assets, as of the end of the
third quarter of 2011, according to SNL Financial.
Capital One announced its acquisition of ING in June,
generating a hailstorm of opposition, including a letter from
Representative Barney Frank, co-author of Dodd-Frank, urging the
Fed to scrutinize the deal.
The Fed responded by announcing the first public hearings on
a bank merger since Bank of America(BAC.N) acquired Countrywide
in 2008.
The central bank is required by the Dodd-Frank law to assess
the risk a merger poses to the economy.
In three nationwide hearings last year, consumer groups
slammed what they described as the bank's excessive focus on
risky credit card debt, arguing the bank could destabilize the
financial system or require a bailout if the debt goes sour.
They also accused the company of failing to extend Federal
Housing Administration-insured loans to people with lower but
agency-accepted credit scores, and steering borrowers to
subprime credit cards instead of traditional loans.
Capital One has hit back with promises to boost hiring and
community investment, painting itself as a consumer lender far
removed from the Wall Street excesses that prompted the
financial crisis.