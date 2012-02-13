UPDATE 1-Fed to issue decision "soon" on Capital One-ING deal

Feb 13 The Federal Reserve said it met
on Monday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's bid
to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit, and
would "issue a decision soon."
The Fed said no further announcement was expected on Monday.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online
deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S.
bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have
argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as
regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after
the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets and required taxpayer
bailouts of financial institutions.