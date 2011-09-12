US Fed scans Capital One-ING online banking deal - WSJ

Sept 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve has quizzed
Capital One Financial Corp to know whether the proposed
purchase of ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking business
would create a "too big to fail" institution, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Capital One was pressed by the Fed in an Aug. 29 letter for
details about "the nature and dollar volume" of financial
activities in which both companies are involved, the Journal
said.
Fed officials asked Capital One to describe any markets
where the bank and ING Direct USA are market makers and to
report information about exposure to counterparties, the
newspaper said.
The Fed declined to comment to the Journal.
Capital One told the Journal that it responded to the Fed's
letter on Friday and that its answers show that "we are not
engaged in the kind or level of activities that raise the
systemic risk issues that the Dodd-Frank Act sought to address."
Capital One told the newspaper it will remain a "traditional
bank" and hold just 1.5 percent of total U.S. deposits.
Following last year's Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law, the
Fed now must consider whether specific mergers and acquisitions
would increase overall risk to the financial system.
Capital One and the Federal Reserve could not immediately be
reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business
hours.
In June, Capital One had agreed to buy U.S. online banking
business ING Direct from ING Groep in a stock and cash deal
valued at $9 billion.
ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its
retail banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European
Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government bailout.
