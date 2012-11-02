New Issue - Capital One Financial sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 2 Capital One Financial Corp on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 11/06/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.691 FIRST PAY 05/06/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.105 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 73 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 11/06/2015 +64 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/06/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH A-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A