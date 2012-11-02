版本:
New Issue - Capital One Financial sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 2 Capital One Financial Corp on
Thursday sold $1 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and RBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE

TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 1 PCT       MATURITY    11/06/2015  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.691   FIRST PAY   05/06/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 1.105 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/06/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 73 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    11/06/2015
                +64 BPS  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/06/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  11/06/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH A-MINUS                 NON-CALLABLE   N/A

