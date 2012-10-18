Capital One 3rd-qtr profit rise 44 percent on acquisitions

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as the lender reaped the benefits of its acquisitions of ING Direct's deposits and HSBC Plc's U.S. credit card business.
Net income for the third quarter rose to $1.17 billion, or $2.01 per share, from $813 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $5.78 billion.
Capital One bought online bank ING Direct for nearly $9 billion and then bulked up its credit card division with the HSBC deal, which added another $30 billion in credit card loans this year.
The lender has spent much of the past decade transforming itself from a specialty credit card issuer dependent on bond market funding into a bank that relies on deposits. It is now one of the top 10 U.S. banks by deposits.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.