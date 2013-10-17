版本:
2013年 10月 18日

Capital One profit falls 6 percent

Oct 17 Capital One Financial Corp reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company earned lower interest income on deposits.

The company's net income fell to $1.10 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.18 billion, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue for the quarter fell 2 percent to $5.65 billion.
