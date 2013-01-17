Capital One 4th-qtr profit doubles on acquisitions

Jan 17 Capital One Financial Corp's
quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by the credit card
company's big-ticket acquisitions last year.
The McLean, Virginia-based company purchased online bank ING
Direct for nearly $9 billion. It also bought HSBC Holdings Plc's
U.S. credit card portfolio, which added $30 billion in
credit card loans.
Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $843 million, or
$1.41 per share, from $407 million, or 88 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The lender has spent much of the past decade transforming
itself from a specialty credit card issuer dependent on bond
market funding into a bank that relies on deposits.
It is now one of the top 10 U.S. banks by deposits, and has
over 1,000 bank branches.