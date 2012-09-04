UPDATE 1-Capital One's top shareholder ING to sell stake

Sept 4 Capital One Financial Corp said
its top stakeholder ING Bank NV intends to sell all of
its stake in the company in a public offering.
The stake sale of about 54 million shares could be worth
about $3 billion, based on the stock's Tuesday closing price of
$56.49.
ING Investment Management, a unit of Netherlands-based ING
Groep, had a 9.31 percent stake in Capital One as of June 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The offering comes just months after the lender won approval
from the Federal Reserve to buy ING Groep's U.S. online banking
unit in February.
Capital One agreed in June last year to buy ING Direct from
the Dutch banking and insurance group for $8.9 billion in stock
and cash.
The deal generated concern from consumer groups who argued
it would create another "too big to fail" bank.
For ING, the sale was part of a restructuring forced by a 10
billion euro bailout received in 2008 at the height of the
financial crisis.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup will act as
joint book-running managers for the secondary offering.
The offering follows $1.25 billion common stock sale by the
lender in March to pay for a portion of its acquisition of
HSBC's U.S. credit card business.
Capital One shares, which have risen about 10 percent in the
last three months, were marginally down after the bell on
Tuesday. The stock closed at $56.49 on the New York Stock
Exchange.